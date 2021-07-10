Clean Fragile Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Clean Fragile is a gorgeous sans serif font, designed with the modern vibe. This font is perfect for anything adventurous, and direct. Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. A real head-turner for your presentation, designs, website illustrations, and much more.