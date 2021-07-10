Font Resources

Her and Son Typeface

Introducing Her and Son Typeface. This font is inspired by the design styles of the 70s. The style is retro, groovy, classic, not serious but has aesthetic and unique value, besides that the "Her and Son" font is very easy to remember and becomes the image of a design.

