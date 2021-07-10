Atmina Jovanka Azzahra

Find Friends -mobile app

hello meet my new design application
This application where you can find friends around you (up to 150km), where you can get your friend life updates in the form of videos, pictures, and writings that you can see on their home. and there is a chat feature if you are already friends with each other in this application and also you can create your own room where you can talk with strangers.

