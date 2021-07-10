Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Twisha Shah

Daily UI - 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Twisha Shah
Twisha Shah
  • Save
Daily UI - 002 - Credit Card Checkout figma uidesign appdesign daily ui
Download color palette

Redesigned Swiggy’s food app using Figma for the daily UI challenge. Any kind of feedback is welcome. #dailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Twisha Shah
Twisha Shah

More by Twisha Shah

View profile
    • Like