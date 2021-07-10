Sajal Das

Hair Masking / Background Removal

Hair Masking / Background Removal prefect designer hair masking photoshop hair masking logo illustration sajal sajaldas sajaldasbd animation graphic design design image cutout background removal background remove fiverr remove background from image top graphic designer photoshop
Hi, I am Sajal Das from Dhaka, Bangladesh. I am a Professional Graphic Designer. I've been working for last 6 years in Graphics Industry. I always focus on Quality Design with Perfection. And also I love to learn new things. I make a great view of your imagination and ideas and I am always committed for the Satisfaction of my Customers.

