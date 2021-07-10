Land Rover Annual Report with new Concept logo

Land Rover is the prestigious Sport Utility Vehicle manufacture. since 1948 their Brand identity didn't change much.

In my opinion, Land Rover should have a unique symbol than their wordmark.

when compare to the competitive market, I identify it as a problem.

That's the problem I tried to solve using the Design.

I had to be very careful when redesigning this historical brand. I mainly focus on developing a unique icon to represent the brand. In my process I use the "Z" sign they maintain since the beginning. used the top part for the design.

with the Land Rover REIMAGINATION program, they can think to reimagine their brand identity too.