Shopify Logo Rebranding Concept By Designrar

Shopify Logo Redesign Concept By Designrar.

The purpose of redesign was to make Shopify logo modern, more simple, dynamic, easy to use and still to retain Shopify brand essence. (Similar colors, slanted lettering)

Shopify's brand name is memorable with suffix 'fy', that's why more emphasis is put on fy. This FY can be used as an icon and this also looks like "two people are making a deal" This idea is not exactly the same as "Hyundai Logo"

Fy also makes a slanted square, this shows how a product is placed on a Shopify website.

