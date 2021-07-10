Shopify Logo Rebranding Concept By Designrar

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shopify Logo Redesign Concept By Designrar.
The purpose of redesign was to make Shopify logo modern, more simple, dynamic, easy to use and still to retain Shopify brand essence. (Similar colors, slanted lettering)
Shopify's brand name is memorable with suffix 'fy', that's why more emphasis is put on fy. This FY can be used as an icon and this also looks like "two people are making a deal" This idea is not exactly the same as "Hyundai Logo"
Fy also makes a slanted square, this shows how a product is placed on a Shopify website.