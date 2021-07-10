Geetha

Mall App UI

Geetha
Geetha
  • Save
Mall App UI illustration design ui
Download color palette

Difficulty finding malls near you? Dont worry! This web app lets users open a map and lists malls nearby along with the shops and stores inside.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Geetha
Geetha

More by Geetha

View profile
    • Like