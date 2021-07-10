Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhupesh

Diamond Star forever logo

Bhupesh
Bhupesh
  • Save
Diamond Star forever logo abstract ui vector illustration branding design identity minimal star diamond brand women fashion jewelry icon logo
Download color palette

Star + Diamond logo can be used for Jewelry business.

This design is available for purchase.

Are you interested to use this mark for your business? Feel free to reach out via DM or email me at bhupesh.talwar@gmail.com

Thanks!

Bhupesh
Bhupesh

More by Bhupesh

View profile
    • Like