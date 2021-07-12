Attic - Support Chat Component

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Miss me? I hope so 😄
I'm here today with the next Attic shot. This time it's a support chat component.
Nowadays support chats are almost on every website, in every web app. It became kind of a standard of the web. Attic, as a not a super simple app, also has it.
Aaand as always I there is a reminder about what Attic project is about. It's a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.
That all from me for today. Have a great beginning of the week 🤗
---
Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work