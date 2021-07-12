Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency

Attic - Support Chat Component

Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency
Dima Miro for Unikorns Agency
Attic - Support Chat Component
Attic - Support Chat Component dashboard modal bot chat support unikorns application app design ux interface ui
Miss me? I hope so 😄

I'm here today with the next Attic shot. This time it's a support chat component.
Nowadays support chats are almost on every website, in every web app. It became kind of a standard of the web. Attic, as a not a super simple app, also has it.

Aaand as always I there is a reminder about what Attic project is about. It's a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.

That all from me for today. Have a great beginning of the week 🤗

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
Hire Us

