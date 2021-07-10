Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Widiareta Safitri

Nusantara : Recipe Finder App

Widiareta Safitri
Widiareta Safitri
  • Save
Nusantara : Recipe Finder App design app ui
Download color palette

Nusantara is an application that can display various menus of dishes originating from Indonesia. It would be fun to try recipes from various regions in Indonesia!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Widiareta Safitri
Widiareta Safitri

More by Widiareta Safitri

View profile
    • Like