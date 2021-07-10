Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thunderchicken figma vector book logo graphic design phoenix chicken pontiac firebird decal illustration
Leo, a character from the book You & Me at the End of the World by Brianna Bourne, drives a beat up 1986 Pontiac Firebird, which he calls Thunderchicken. He adapted the phoenix hood decal so it has a chicken's head. I had to have a go at making that decal real.

