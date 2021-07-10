ORI Systems app + interface

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Sanders

Designed an interface and app experience for a startup that was creating transforming furniture for small living spaces.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
User Interface Design, Interaction Design, Design Systems

