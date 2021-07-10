Lucille Tang

Restaurant Landing Page Design - SLURP

ramen shop store site restaurant website restaurant web design graphic design website design website vector ui illustration design branding beautiful app aesthetic logo app design
Landing page design for SLURP, a conceptual Brooklyn-based ramen restaurant. With such a prominent call-to-action button, the website's main purpose is to have customers make their ramen reservations online.

