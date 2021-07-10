Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nitin Singh

Ferrari 330 P3 (Ford vs Ferrari)

Nitin Singh
Nitin Singh
  • Save
Ferrari 330 P3 (Ford vs Ferrari) minimal design flat red fast speed supercars wheels vintage classic ford ferrari automotive car vector sports car sports race ford vs ferrari lemans
Download color palette

This illustration is inspired by one of my favorite movie " Ford vs Ferrari "

Need stunning illustrations ? Inbox me or email me
Email : designernitin7@gmail.com

Follow me on instagram

Nitin Singh
Nitin Singh

More by Nitin Singh

View profile
    • Like