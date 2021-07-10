Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mailvien - Modern Ligature Typeface

Mailvien - Modern Ligature Typeface ligature wedding font calligraphy typography typeface luxury font modern font display font logo font sans serif fonts serif
Download Here : https://bit.ly/2Vt5B8y

Introducing our new "Mailvien", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Mailvien Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:
- Mailvien OTF
- Mailvien TTF
- MailvienWOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Mailvien Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

