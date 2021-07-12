Good for Sale
Hype Doc Template

Hype Doc Template

I use a "Hype Doc" to track my accomplishments and professional performance throughout the year. At the end of the year, I combine all of this information to write my self-evaluation at work.

I made a copy available for free via Gumroad.

Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
