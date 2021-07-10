Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rottaries - Modern Unique Typeface

Rottaries - Modern Unique Typeface wedding fonts display font logo font typeface typography luxury font modern font ligature sans serif serif
Download Here : https://bit.ly/3yHrI9w

Introducing our new "Rottaries", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Rottaries Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage

What you get:
- Rottaries OTF
- Rottaries TTF
- Rottaries WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Rottaries Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

