Free 6k Tiger inspired wallpapers

I've been on a huge nostalgia trip looking at old OSX wallpapers today so I decided to have some fun with the pen tool and create a Tiger inspired wallpaper of my own.
The figma file includes a few light and dark versions and can be remixed any way you like.
https://www.figma.com/community/file/995734013835396466/OSX-Tiger-Inspired-6k-Wallpapers