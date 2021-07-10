Lalitha Sananikone

On/Off Switch – Notifications – Daily UI #015

On/Off Switch – Notifications – Daily UI #015 toggle night mode dark theme light mode dark mode notification settings onoffswitch dailyuichallenge dailyui 015 daily ui app mobile ui design figma
Settings for app notifications with simple on/off switches. In light and dark.
The bell is from: https://free3dicon.com/

