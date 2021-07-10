Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aliada - Milk packs

Aliada - Milk packs photoshop illustrator indesign milk packaging milk packaging design packaging design ideas packaging design jobs packaging design product packaging food packaging graphic packaging design packaging graphic design
We like design like milk; fresh.

On average, a buyer spends an average of 2 to 5 seconds to select which product will be taken from the supermarket, which means that if in that short period of time a customer is not able to recognize their usual brand, they are very likely to try another.

This means that a good redesign must respect the structure and layout of the elements of the original design, so that the consumer continues to recognize the product despite the changes made.

