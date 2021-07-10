Aliada - Milk packs

We like design like milk; fresh.

On average, a buyer spends an average of 2 to 5 seconds to select which product will be taken from the supermarket, which means that if in that short period of time a customer is not able to recognize their usual brand, they are very likely to try another.

This means that a good redesign must respect the structure and layout of the elements of the original design, so that the consumer continues to recognize the product despite the changes made.