DailyUI #98 - Advertisment

DailyUI #98 - Advertisment advertismentdesign advertismentui ads ad advertisment ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Advertisment UI Design. Always give the possibility of closing an ad for users, otherwise they will be frustrated. Make the advertisment easy to understand, don’t make it visually overwhelming.

