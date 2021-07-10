🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#motivvchallenge
I participated in a design challenge on motivv to design a movie poster
The Movie tells the story of the life of a young African lady “Ruth”. In pursuit of greener pastures, she faced many challenges: Sexual harassment, Gender Bias, etc. Ruth was able to take down these challenges till she built an empire for herself in the Banking industry. The title of this Movie is “LADY RUTH”