Lady Ruth

#motivvchallenge

I participated in a design challenge on motivv to design a movie poster
The Movie tells the story of the life of a young African lady “Ruth”. In pursuit of greener pastures, she faced many challenges: Sexual harassment, Gender Bias, etc. Ruth was able to take down these challenges till she built an empire for herself in the Banking industry. The title of this Movie is “LADY RUTH”

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
