Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #97 - Giveaway UI

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti
  • Save
DailyUI #97 - Giveaway UI giveawaydesign giveaway design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Download color palette

Giveaway UI Design. Minimalist approach, the essence is the time and the product. Further information is also important, but you should make it hidden, but also indicated.

What do you think?

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti

More by Nimrod Szigeti

View profile
    • Like