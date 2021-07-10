Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salvador Sánchez

Logo 70 CREFAL Anniversary

Salvador Sánchez
Salvador Sánchez
  • Save
Logo 70 CREFAL Anniversary 70 anniversary typography vector icon minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo design for 70 CREFAL Anniversary an international institution

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Salvador Sánchez
Salvador Sánchez

More by Salvador Sánchez

View profile
    • Like