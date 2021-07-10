DailyUI #96 - In stock UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In stock UI design and prototype. Make it interactive and easy to follow. Users should know how many pairs the store has in stock and a good practice is too not just use text, but also a kind of progress bar.
What do you think?