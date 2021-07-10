Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #96 - In stock UI

DailyUI #96 - In stock UI stock instock illustration design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
In stock UI design and prototype. Make it interactive and easy to follow. Users should know how many pairs the store has in stock and a good practice is too not just use text, but also a kind of progress bar.

What do you think?

    • Like