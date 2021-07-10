Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Miguel Alén de Luna

Daily UI #005 · App icon / abandoned

Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna
  • Save
Daily UI #005 · App icon / abandoned 005 design app logo website ui illustration figma urban urban exploring urbex dailyui
Download color palette

App icon for abandoned. This APP connect urban explorers, you can share places, shoots and tips and discover places around Europe.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna

More by Miguel Alén de Luna

View profile
    • Like