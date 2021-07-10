Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #94 - News UI

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti
DailyUI #94 - News UI newsuidesign newsui news illustration design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
News UI design. Make it easy to navigate and easy to read. Allow users to serach by categories and to hide the header section of the article screen. Let them share and save articles around the world!

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti

