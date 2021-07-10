Spencer La Buda

Luxury Watch Page

Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda
  • Save
Luxury Watch Page web design design layout page weekly warmup rebound warmup product page
Download color palette

It was a nice change of pace to do a page for this week's warmup. It was fun trying out some new ideas.

Bb90e925d1790c5545ab9b4b5d1aad1b
Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda

More by Spencer La Buda

View profile
    • Like