Vakhtang Glunchadze

Chess Design

Chess Design industrial design chess design shapes sculpting 3d modeling design
Chess design
simple intricate design,yet geometrical hexagon
crystal shapes is the baseline
my view of the more simpler and minimal version
also little peek of my new Georgian font
Veshapi- mogbih

Vakhtang Glunchadze

