Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #92 - FAQ

DailyUI #92 - FAQ faqdesign f.a.q faq illustration design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
F.A.Q UI design. I just wanted to make it more personal by asking them a question. The possibility of search is really handy, beacuse users usually have a specific question about a specific topic. The accordion design is great for these kind of screens and there always should be a possibility to ask your custom question.

