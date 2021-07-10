Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #91 - Curated for you

Curated for you UI design. I love fantasy books. The idea behind this platform is, that people would get recommendations of epubs based on their reading history and social media. Also, every topic has it’s own characteristics.

