DailyUI #91 - Curated for you

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Curated for you UI design. I love fantasy books. The idea behind this platform is, that people would get recommendations of epubs based on their reading history and social media. Also, every topic has it’s own characteristics.
What do you think?