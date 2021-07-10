Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #90 - Create new

DailyUI #90 - Create new createnew create logo illustration design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Create new (something) UI design. Sometimes a button doesn’t have to be a generally known button to indicate its purpose. As you see for adding your new favourite snack it is perfect as it is. Which snack would you add to the list?

