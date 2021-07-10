List Your Setup working or gaming

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Guys 👋
This is my exploration for concept UI for List your set up and buy and in this app your setup will be designed by the setup designer. and I concepting search and detail, What do you think about this design? please give me feedback to improve me
Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
Poppins
Iconly 2 figma
Backround form Apple Macos Monterey
