Rosetta Design System

Rosetta is the bespoke design system done for Novopay. This is the outcome of a comprehensive work that included branding, UX research, accessibility studies, UI design and iconography.
I proposed, worked on and led this project to launch. One of the largest and broadest works I have undertaken.
I have documented the whole process here: www.iamrajasekar.com/works/creating-a-design-system-for-a-fintech-startup/
Take a look if you are interested.
