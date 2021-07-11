Rajasekar Kovilpillai

Rosetta Design System

Rosetta Design System ui ux research theme system iconography branding design kit design system
Rosetta is the bespoke design system done for Novopay. This is the outcome of a comprehensive work that included branding, UX research, accessibility studies, UI design and iconography.

I proposed, worked on and led this project to launch. One of the largest and broadest works I have undertaken.

I have documented the whole process here: www.iamrajasekar.com/works/creating-a-design-system-for-a-fintech-startup/
Take a look if you are interested.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
