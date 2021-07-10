Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Audiobook Details author volum library chapters book dark theme detail page audiobook
Hi! Today's post is an exploration for the detail page for Volum, an audiobook service.

Everything is built in Figma, with responsiveness and flexibility in mind.

My intention was to create a visual hierarchy by using mostly white space. It was quite challenging to create a visual layout by using so much written content, but for now, I think it looks good.

It will probably go through a few changes later.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
