Audiobook Details

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! Today's post is an exploration for the detail page for Volum, an audiobook service.
Everything is built in Figma, with responsiveness and flexibility in mind.
My intention was to create a visual hierarchy by using mostly white space. It was quite challenging to create a visual layout by using so much written content, but for now, I think it looks good.
It will probably go through a few changes later.