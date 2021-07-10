In 2020, BrewDog Owner James Watt was really pushing his brand hard, from creating BrewDog hand sanitiser for the NHS to making sure no soul forgot about Dominic Cummings round trip to Barnard Castle by bringing out the ‘Barnard Castle Eye Test’ beer. For a short spell, Mr. Watt was posting about his fondness of sharks so as a reactive social media stunt, I thought it a good idea to pitch ‘BrewShark’ to him.

This was a very fun and wonderfully pointless project.! All illustrations are digitally illustrated by myself in Procreate, the packaging design was created in Adobe Photoshop and the slightly questionable beer names came from the depths of my mind.