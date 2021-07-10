Cute girl, soft cartoon avatar

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my new soft cute girl cartoon portrait :)
if you like it then please hit the love button and share it with your friend.
If you are thinking of drawing a cartoon, you can use this cartoon in different places. For example profile picture on the social website, a gift card for Couples, in Valentine, Birthday, Anniversaries___ even, your business needs and much more.
If you want to draw cartoon pictures!!
Knock me: contactourteam24@gmail.com
thank you so much for watching :)