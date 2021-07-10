Eshxn

OGSkins - Fortnite Skin Store

Eshxn
Eshxn
Hire Me
  • Save
OGSkins - Fortnite Skin Store account account selling gaming website fortnite website ux logo hosting ui illustration design
OGSkins - Fortnite Skin Store account account selling gaming website fortnite website ux logo hosting ui illustration design
Download color palette
  1. OgSkins.png
  2. screencapture-ogskins-net-2020-07-04-02_36_19.png

OGSkins was looking for a clean simple Fortnite-based design so I came up with this design..

You can contact me through Discord or any other query - Eshxn#0001

Eshxn
Eshxn
Contact for a quote.
Hire Me

More by Eshxn

View profile
    • Like