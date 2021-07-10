Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
One Page web-site - Trader Quizzes

One Page web-site - Trader Quizzes ux logo ui vector illustration design branding
A one-page site designed for traders with fun but professional trading quizzes, designed to measure their experience, enhance their commercial knowledge and skills and finally match them with a trusted broker to help them.

The work included logo design and character

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
