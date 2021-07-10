Thibault Burel

LeBron James Life's choice

Thibault Burel
Thibault Burel
  • Save
LeBron James Life's choice collage difital editorial illustration collage maker collage art collage illustration texture editorial layers digital collage hole punch scribble digital painting digital design paint design
Download color palette

Collage made for a book "What if LeBron James choosed NFL rather than NBA ?"
Let's work together : t.burel@outlook.fr
https://www.behance.net/tburelce73 - @leurb38

Thibault Burel
Thibault Burel

More by Thibault Burel

View profile
    • Like