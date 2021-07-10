Audrey Chyneck

Daily Cacatoes #1

I'm starting the Daily Cacatoes a little late...
The pitch: "Even big kids love treasure maps, finding mysterious clues and foiling pitfalls! 🕵️♂️"
My mission for this first day: design a screen to sign up for a treasure hunt.

What do you think?

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
