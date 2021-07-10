Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rishabh Dharmani

Book Nook Logo

Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani
  • Save
Book Nook Logo graphic design design logo branding
Download color palette

Book Nook is a community of book readers in IIT Mandi. The space houses 1000+ books (fiction and non-fiction) for the students, faculty and staff to issue and read at a minimal rent.
The logo is a book shelf with books kept to form the letters 'B' and 'N' for Book Nook. The color scheme is to give an ancient library kind of vibe.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani

More by Rishabh Dharmani

View profile
    • Like