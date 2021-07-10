Book Nook Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Book Nook is a community of book readers in IIT Mandi. The space houses 1000+ books (fiction and non-fiction) for the students, faculty and staff to issue and read at a minimal rent.
The logo is a book shelf with books kept to form the letters 'B' and 'N' for Book Nook. The color scheme is to give an ancient library kind of vibe.