Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly

Recipe App Ipad / Tablet / Dashboard

Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Recipe App Ipad / Tablet / Dashboard ui recipe order food food order online food food admin dashboard design dashboard android app ipad app web app mobile app design mobile app design app minimal illustration typography product design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share the recipe app design i am currently working on.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like