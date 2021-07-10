Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora

Booking Hotel - Web KosAnt

Adalahreza 🐺
Vektora
Adalahreza 🐺 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Booking Hotel - Web KosAnt homestay website clean branding uiux minimal hotels reservation resort ui booking hotel
Booking Hotel - Web KosAnt homestay website clean branding uiux minimal hotels reservation resort ui booking hotel
Download color palette
  1. Shoots.jpg
  2. MacBook Pro - 41.jpg

Hi Friend 👋
This is a website design for booking lodging or hotels.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎁 Skype: Keep in touch
📸 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like