Jannatul Ferdoush

Boarding Pass - DailyUI #024

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush
  • Save
Boarding Pass - DailyUI #024 typography creative minimal minimalist 3d branding illustration graphic design uiux ui 024 dailyui mobile app ticket flight design app pass boarding pass
Download color palette

Boarding Pass
If you like it, please press 'L'.
Thanks so much for watching.
#DailyUI
#024

Follow me on:
Behance/Twitter

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush

More by Jannatul Ferdoush

View profile
    • Like