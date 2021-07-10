Dash Map - City Scoring

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone 👋🏻,
This is a slight preview of one of module design for dashmap, a spatial platform to do quick spatial analysis to help businesses.
This module calculates the scoring of cities in Indonesia based several factors, the user then decide which factors are more important than the others, then the final score be classified in clusters.
You can learn more about dashmap at https://spatia.id
Thank you!