Dash Map - City Scoring

Dash Map - City Scoring gis scoring city indonesia map dashboard
Hi everyone 👋🏻,

This is a slight preview of one of module design for dashmap, a spatial platform to do quick spatial analysis to help businesses.

This module calculates the scoring of cities in Indonesia based several factors, the user then decide which factors are more important than the others, then the final score be classified in clusters.

You can learn more about dashmap at https://spatia.id

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
