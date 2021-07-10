Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WUD Milan - Posters

Check our posters for World Usability Day - Milan inspired by the theme of the year “Design for the future we want”.

Agency: Avanade.studio
Client: World Usability Day 
Year: 2019

Follow Avanade.studio to check more upcoming projects soon ❤

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
