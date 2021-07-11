PAN Card Text Recognition

This feature is a part of customer self-onboarding KYC, done for Novopay. Got inspired from the Material Design Machine Learning Guidelines.

In India, PAN Card is one of the government approved Proofs of Identity. But this verification is often done manually. So data mismatch is quite common due to manual errors, which lead to send-backs and thus cause overall delay in services provided to the user.

Through this feature, we tackled this problem by implementing text-recognition capability through machine learning to fetch the details from the document and auto-fill for the user. The user have the choice to correct the captured details too, in case it is not accurate. This reduced manual errors and quickened the onboarding process.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

