X + S + D + C Logo Design.

X + S + D + C Logo Design. minimal simple ui branding design illustration c logo d logo s logo x logo letter logo typeface graphic design lettermark symble brand identity logo design modern logo icon logo mark
XCONE Logo Design.
XCONE Logo Design. (for sale)

The logo concept was the X or S or D or C Letter logo.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

